AIRLINK 75.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
DFML 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
DGKC 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.97%)
FFBL 33.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
FFL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
HBL 114.49 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.88%)
HUBC 136.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
HUMNL 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
MLCF 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.55%)
OGDC 135.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.59%)
PIAA 24.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.12%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PPL 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.52%)
PRL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
PTC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.28%)
SEARL 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.5%)
SNGP 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.64%)
SSGC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
TPLP 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.34%)
UNITY 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.03%)
BR100 7,743 Increased By 18.7 (0.24%)
BR30 25,511 Decreased By -90.2 (-0.35%)
KSE100 74,116 Increased By 316.8 (0.43%)
KSE30 23,805 Increased By 181.2 (0.77%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-14

KMC Council: 13 resolutions unanimously approved

PPI Published 14 May, 2024 05:18am

KARACHI: The general meeting of the Council of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation was held on Monday at the Council Hall at the KMC head Office under the

chairmanship of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

A total of 13 resolutions were unanimously approved during the meeting. In the resolutions passed by consensus the council congratulated Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for being elected as the President of Pakistan with a huge majority, KMC Council Member Hafiz Naeemur Rahman for becoming the Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and Pakistan People’s Party leader Asifa Bhutto Zardari for being elected Member of National Assembly unopposed from NA 207 and getting the status of First Lady.

The members of the House also congratulated Najmi Alam on becoming the Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh and the Mayor of Karachi on becoming the spokesperson of the government of Sindh.

Through a resolution a committee consisting of 12 members was formed for bringing improvement in the KMC-run hospitals under public-private partnership. Similarly, through a resolution, the Council reduced the fee from one thousand rupees per animal for cows, bulls, calves and camels, etc.; on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha to six hundred rupees per animal and from 500 rupees to 300 rupees for goat and sheep, etc., while the resolution regarding charging wallet parking fee from banquets and wedding hall administration under the charged parking department was also unanimously approved.

The council also approved the resolution to change the name of the children’s ward of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to Waseela Jahan children ward.

During the council proceedings matters regarding the K-Electric were discussed in detail and through a resolution load shedding and over-billing of K Electric was condemned.

Other resolutions including collection of trade license tax, prayer for forgiveness for former member of city council Dr Syed Mubeen Akhtar were also passed and the meeting was adjourned for an indefinite period.

kmc Karachi Metropolitan Corporation KMC Council

Comments

200 characters
Maqbool May 14, 2024 11:25am
But where is our elected Local Government ?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

KMC Council: 13 resolutions unanimously approved

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 500-point gain

NA, Punjab PA: ruling coalition loses two-third majorities

Urea fertilizer: MoF refuses to extend subsidy due to financial snags

Govt, IMF team start discussions

Telcos assure Aurangzeb: 5,000 SIM cards of non-filers will be blocked daily

Oil steady as investors eye US inflation, OPEC report

Significant decline in prices of petrol, HSD likely

NA budget session to commence on June 6

Finance Div earmarks Rs573.9m provisional IBCs for FY24-25

Read more stories