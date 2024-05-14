KMC Council: 13 resolutions unanimously approved

KARACHI: The general meeting of the Council of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation was held on Monday at the Council Hall at the KMC head Office under the

chairmanship of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

A total of 13 resolutions were unanimously approved during the meeting. In the resolutions passed by consensus the council congratulated Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for being elected as the President of Pakistan with a huge majority, KMC Council Member Hafiz Naeemur Rahman for becoming the Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and Pakistan People’s Party leader Asifa Bhutto Zardari for being elected Member of National Assembly unopposed from NA 207 and getting the status of First Lady.

The members of the House also congratulated Najmi Alam on becoming the Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh and the Mayor of Karachi on becoming the spokesperson of the government of Sindh.

Through a resolution a committee consisting of 12 members was formed for bringing improvement in the KMC-run hospitals under public-private partnership. Similarly, through a resolution, the Council reduced the fee from one thousand rupees per animal for cows, bulls, calves and camels, etc.; on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha to six hundred rupees per animal and from 500 rupees to 300 rupees for goat and sheep, etc., while the resolution regarding charging wallet parking fee from banquets and wedding hall administration under the charged parking department was also unanimously approved.

The council also approved the resolution to change the name of the children’s ward of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to Waseela Jahan children ward.

During the council proceedings matters regarding the K-Electric were discussed in detail and through a resolution load shedding and over-billing of K Electric was condemned.

Other resolutions including collection of trade license tax, prayer for forgiveness for former member of city council Dr Syed Mubeen Akhtar were also passed and the meeting was adjourned for an indefinite period.