Life & Style

‘Pakistan Crescent Collective’ set to debut at Cannes Film Festival

  • The festival will take place from May 14-20
BR Life & Style Published May 11, 2024
Photo: Mano Animation Studios
Photo: Mano Animation Studios

Helmed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker and Pakistani Academy Selection Committee chairman Mohammed Ali Naqvi, ‘The Pakistan Crescent Collective’ is set to launch at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, with the aim to champion Pakistani cinema on a global stage, according to a press release issued on Saturday.

Mohammed Ali Naqvi, founder of Modoxy Media, emphasized the significance of the Pakistan Crescent Collective, stating, “As one of the only countries without a central hub at Cannes, it’s imperative to launch initiatives like The Crescent Collective”, he was quoted as saying in the press statement.

Mohammed Ali Naqvi has much to celebrate, but says job has just begun

“We are dedicated to championing Pakistani cinema and talent, both at home and abroad. It’s time to celebrate our own.”

Pakistan is no stranger at Cannes.

In recent years, Pakistan has made a significant impact at the prestigious festival, with the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize winning ‘Joyland’ (2022), followed by last year’s ‘In Flames’ in the Director’s Fortnight section.

Adnan Siddiqui starrer ‘Jamun Ka Darakht’ selected for Cannes World Film Festival

Both films were also Pakistan’s official submissions to the Academy Awards.

The Pakistan Crescent Collective aims to build on this momentum by launching a comprehensive programme for the 77th Cannes Film Festival which includes a filmmaker panel discussion and event following the marche preview screening for the highly anticipated ‘The Glassworker’, added the press statement.

‘The Glassworker’ is a landmark for Pakistani cinema as the country’s first 2D hand-painted traditional film, inspired by the iconic Japanese animation house, Studio Ghibli.

‘The Glassworker’ set to release in Pakistan theatres

In addition, the Pakistan Crescent Collective will co-host the inauguration and reception for the world’s first South Asian Film Market, launched by the Oscar-qualifying Tasveer Film Festival.

As part of the launch, Tasveer and the Pakistan Crescent Collective will host an exclusive speed networking event on the American Pavilion Terrace.

'Pakistan Crescent Collective' set to debut at Cannes Film Festival

