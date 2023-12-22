BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Dec 22, 2023
Life & Style

Pakistan’s ‘In Flames’ misses the cut for Oscars

Published 22 Dec, 2023 05:04pm

‘In Flames’, Pakistan’s official submission for the 96th Academy Awards, did not make the shortlist as results were announced on Thursday.

The horror movie, which was recently screened at the Red Sea International Film Festival, tells the story of how a mother and daughter’s lives are upended by entities from their history – both tangible and spectral.

‘In Flames’ to be Pakistan’s submission for Academy Awards 2024

It was directed by Zarrar Kahn and premiered at the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight earlier in the year.

It was selected as Pakistan’s submission for the 96th Academy Awards by a committee chaired by filmmaker, Mohammed Ali Naqvi. Last year’s entry, ‘Joyland’, also did not make the shortlist, but received much critical acclaim on the festival circuit.

Pakistan’s Oscar entry ‘In Flames’ screens at Red Sea International Film Festival

Among the films that were shortlisted in the international Feature category included Bhutan’s ‘The Monk and the Gun’, Ukraine’s ‘20 Days in Mariupol’ and ‘Amerikatsi’ from Armenia.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists in 10 categories, in which ‘Barbie’ led the way as predicted.

International Feature

  • Armenia, ‘Amerikatsi’
  • Bhutan, ‘The Monk and the Gun’
  • Denmark, ‘The Promised Land’
  • Finland, ‘Fallen Leaves’
  • France, ‘The Taste of Things’
  • Germany, ‘The Teachers’ Lounge’
  • Iceland, ‘Godland’
  • Italy, ‘Io Capitano’
  • Japan, ‘Perfect Days’
  • Mexico, ‘Totem’
  • Morocco, ‘The Mother of All Lies’
  • Spain, ‘Society of the Snow’
  • Tunisia, ‘Four Daughters’
  • Ukraine, ‘20 Days in Mariupol’
  • United Kingdom, ‘The Zone of Interest’
Academy Awards Oscars Cannes Film Festival Barbie

