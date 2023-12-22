Pakistan’s ‘In Flames’ misses the cut for Oscars

‘In Flames’, Pakistan’s official submission for the 96th Academy Awards, did not make the shortlist as results were announced on Thursday.

The horror movie, which was recently screened at the Red Sea International Film Festival, tells the story of how a mother and daughter’s lives are upended by entities from their history – both tangible and spectral.

It was directed by Zarrar Kahn and premiered at the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight earlier in the year.

It was selected as Pakistan’s submission for the 96th Academy Awards by a committee chaired by filmmaker, Mohammed Ali Naqvi. Last year’s entry, ‘Joyland’, also did not make the shortlist, but received much critical acclaim on the festival circuit.

Among the films that were shortlisted in the international Feature category included Bhutan’s ‘The Monk and the Gun’, Ukraine’s ‘20 Days in Mariupol’ and ‘Amerikatsi’ from Armenia.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists in 10 categories, in which ‘Barbie’ led the way as predicted.

