Adnan Siddiqui starrer ‘Jamun Ka Darakht’ selected for Cannes World Film Festival

Writer Bee Gul and director Rafay Rashdi’s short film ‘Jamun Ka Darakht’ has been officially selected to screen at the Cannes World Film Festival – a showcase of films around the world – it was announced on Sunday.

The film features actors Adnan Siddiqui and Maha Tahirani. Rashdi announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, with the caption, “Selected”.

Siddiqui had shared a clip of the film earlier, describing the film as a story delving into the intricacies of human behavior and societal challenges.

The Cannes World Film Festival highlights films and documentaries from filmmakers covering the themes of human rights, social justice, health and disability.

The jury comprises seven members from the film, music and other artistic and cultural fields. The films chosen for the ‘Best of Future’ selection by the jury are presented to the public during monthly screenings at ‘Cineum Cannes’.