Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

Gold prices decreased in Pakistan on Saturday in line with their decline in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs243,500 after a single-day fall of Rs300.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs208,762 after a decrease of Rs257, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold in Pakistan registered a gain of Rs4,600 per tola.

The international rate of gold declined on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,359 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after a decrease of $7 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates stood stable at Rs2,650 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.