Markets

Gold price per tola jumps Rs4,600 in Pakistan

Published May 10, 2024

Gold prices rebounded in Pakistan on Friday in line with the increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola hit Rs243,800 after a single-day gain of Rs4,600.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs209,019 after an increase of Rs3,944, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola remained unchanged at Rs239,200 after falling for two consecutive sessions.

The international rate of gold increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,366 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after a gain of $54 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates increased by Rs30 to settle at Rs2,650 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

