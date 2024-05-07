AIRLINK 73.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
DGKC 84.49 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.13%)
FCCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
FFL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.36%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.3%)
HBL 112.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.79%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.82%)
KOSM 4.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
OGDC 134.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.36%)
PAEL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.77%)
PIAA 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
PPL 122.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.56%)
PRL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
PTC 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.43%)
SEARL 54.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
SNGP 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
TPLP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TRG 61.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.79%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 7,649 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.2%)
BR30 25,032 Increased By 6.8 (0.03%)
KSE100 72,977 Increased By 212.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 23,714 Decreased By -61.2 (-0.26%)
May 07, 2024
Markets

Indian shares set to join global rally on rate cut hopes

Reuters Published 07 May, 2024 10:11am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking a rally in global stocks on renewed confidence that major global central banks will start lowering interest rates this year.

The Gift Nifty was trading at 22,590 as of 8:01 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open slightly higher than Monday’s close of 22,442.70.

Asian shares made 15-month highs on Tuesday as the European Central Bank grows more confident about cutting rates and the US Federal Reserve said it would “eventually” lower rates.

However, with Indian shares near record-high levels, volatility has risen and hit a 15-month high on Monday. Analysts expect volatility to stay elevated with the national elections and earnings season underway.

“The significant increase in the volatility index is starting to impact sentiment, potentially continuing to exert pressure on the Nifty as it rises,” said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president, research, Religare Broking Ltd.

State-run banks weigh on India’s blue-chip Nifty 50 index

The Nifty 50 finished lower on Monday, while the BSE Sensex closed little changed.

Foreign portfolio investors sold Indian shares worth 21.69 billion rupees (about $260 million) on a net basis on Monday, while domestic institutional investors bought a net 7.81 billion rupees of stocks.

