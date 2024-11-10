Donald Trump wins Arizona, sweeping all seven battleground states, Edison Research says

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has won the presidential election in Arizona, Edison Research projected on Saturday, completing a sweep of all seven battleground states and locking in a decisive Electoral College victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Republican Trump, who had secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House by early on Wednesday, now has what is expected to be a final total of 312 votes to Harris’ 226.

In addition to Arizona, Trump won the swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Nevada. In 2020, Joe Biden defeated Trump by winning six of the seven swing states - and narrowly losing North Carolina and won 306 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 232.

Trump also won 306 in his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton.

The Associated Press said Trump has won 74.6 million votes nationwide, or 50.5%, to Harris’ 70.9 million, or 48%.