Improvement in economic indicators: Govt alludes to ties with China, deals with KSA

LAHORE: Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has said on Saturday that Pakistan’s trade agreement with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) worth over six billion dollars and strengthened relations with China are its clear evidence.

Talking to newsmen after visiting Mazar-e-Iqbal in Lahore on Saturday, he said that country’s economy has improved due to steps taken by the incumbent government. The economic indicators are showing positive signs, he said, adding, “They are working days and night for the uplift of the country and well- being of the people.”

Attaullah Tarar said that Pakistan’s relations with other countries have improved due to the government’s effective foreign policy.

He said that following Allama Iqbal’s philosophy of self-reliance by whole Muslim Ummah is need of the hour. He said present government is implementing the vision of Allama Iqbal’s philosophy of self-reliance by empowering youth.

The minister said the country’s interests are supreme and the other things are secondary.

