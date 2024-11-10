AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-10

Hydropower projects on canals: KP govt urged to revisit decision

Recorder Report Published 10 Nov, 2024 02:51am

ISLAMABAD: Agricultural experts have requested the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to reconsider the construction of hydropower projects on the irrigation canals, which are solely meant for irrigation purposes.

Among others, Khan Faraz, an expert, informed a selected group of journalists on Saturday that Shamozai Distributary of Machi Branch, Upper Swat Canal had been established form irrigating 7000 acres land of Tazagram, Qasami, Alo, Lakpani, Dheri, Shamozai, Matta villages of district Mardan. Main crops grown are sugarcane, wheat, maize, vegetables and orchards.

The distributary supplied irrigation water to the land of aforementioned villages of the area without any problem to the land owners for the last several decades.

A private hydropower plant has been established, opposite the Shamozai Distributary Head Regulator on Machi Branch of Upper Swat Canal, thereby considerably reducing water supply in the said distributary.

As a consequence, thereof the Rabi and Kharif crops production has been severely affected to the detriments of poor farmers of the area. Needless to mention that the canal system is meant for irrigation purpose and not for power generation. Also, agriculture is the sole source of livelihood for the farmers of the area.

He said that farmers in Charsadda and other districts vowed to resist the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organi-zation (PEDO) plan to construct hydropower projects on irrigation canals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the farmers, the proposed hydropower projects will destroy the irrigation system in the province thus inflicting heavy losses on the growers in the province.

It merits a mention that the farmers across the province had rejected the hydropower projects to be launched by PEDO and termed it an economic murder of the poor growers.

It may be added that about 22 percent of GDP is based on agriculture. While the best farming output was the result of canal systems that irrigate vast swaths of area across the province.

The materialization of such projects was detrimental to ruining the farming sector. Also, the projects in question were being initiated without consulting the Agriculture and Irrigation departments and the farmers who would be the ultimate sufferer if implemented, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

hydropower projects PEDO Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Comments

200 characters

Hydropower projects on canals: KP govt urged to revisit decision

PM to announce 5-year economic plan soon: Ahsan

PM will leave for KSA today

Fans replacement in Discos, KE: NEECA seeks PD’s help on mode of financing

Govt launches ‘Climaventures’: A $50m push for climate innovation, investment

Property values in Karachi: New SRO retains rebate provision, FBR asked

US condemns Quetta bombing

Russia, Malaysia and Turkiye offer condolences

Over 26 killed in attack at railway station by BLA

VVIP aircraft being used by President, PM: Rs1.8bn approved for overhauling

Bank’s income case: FBR restrained from initiating ‘coercive’ action

Read more stories