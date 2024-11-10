AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shebaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend Arab-Islamic Summit

BR Web Desk Published November 10, 2024 Updated November 10, 2024 11:20pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Saudi Arabia to attend the Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Sunday.

“Landed in Riyadh where I will join the leaders of the Muslim Ummah at the Joint Arab Islamic Summit being convened to discuss the rapidly deteriorating situation in Gaza and speak with one voice for the rights of the Palestinian people and reaffirm our collective call for regional peace,” the premier also wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He is accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

Besides, addressing the forum, he is also expected to hold meetings with the world leaders, on the sidelines of the summit.

PM Shehbaz Sharif departs for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to participate in the Arab-Islamic Summit

This extraordinary summit has been convened by Saudi Arabia to discuss the situation in the Middle East, including Gaza, and Palestine.

Heads of state and governments from Arab League and OIC member countries are participating in the summit.

OIC PM Shehbaz Sharif Arab Islamic summit

Comments

200 characters

PM Shebaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend Arab-Islamic Summit

Pakistan punish disengaged Australia to take ODI series 2-1

At least 40 killed as Israel pounds Lebanon, Lebanese officials say

Security forces kill 4 terrorists in two North Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

Intelligence-based operations to be expanded in Balochistan after Quetta attack: Naqvi

Taliban administration officials to attend UN climate conference in Azerbaijan

UN atomic watchdog chief to arrive in Iran Wednesday: state media

Donald Trump wins Arizona, sweeping all seven battleground states, Edison Research says

Improvement in economic indicators: Govt alludes to ties with China, deals with KSA

China, Indonesia enhance ties with key deals on lithium, green energy, tourism

Read more stories