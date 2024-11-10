PM Shebaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend Arab-Islamic Summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Saudi Arabia to attend the Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Sunday.

“Landed in Riyadh where I will join the leaders of the Muslim Ummah at the Joint Arab Islamic Summit being convened to discuss the rapidly deteriorating situation in Gaza and speak with one voice for the rights of the Palestinian people and reaffirm our collective call for regional peace,” the premier also wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He is accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

Besides, addressing the forum, he is also expected to hold meetings with the world leaders, on the sidelines of the summit.

This extraordinary summit has been convened by Saudi Arabia to discuss the situation in the Middle East, including Gaza, and Palestine.

Heads of state and governments from Arab League and OIC member countries are participating in the summit.