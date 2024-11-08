Rice exporter honoured at World Rice Conference 2024

MANILA: The Embassy of Pakistan in Manila is pleased to announce that Pakistani rice exporter Fuad Garib has been awarded the Best Market Achievement Award at the World Rice Conference 2024. This recognition marks the first time a Pakistani rice company has received this award on an international platform, a significant achievement for Pakistan’s rice sector.

The World Rice Conference, an important event in the global rice industry, was attended by more than 400 buyers , exporters, stakeholders , and experts from all over the world Gharib’s achievement is a reflection of Pakistan’s growing presence in the international rice market and the quality of its rice exports.

“This award is a proud moment for Pakistan,” said Fuad Garib.

The Embassy of Pakistan congratulates Garib on this accomplishment, which not only honours his dedication but also strengthens Pakistan’s position in the global agricultural market.

