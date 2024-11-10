Security forces kill 4 terrorists in two North Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

Security forces on Sunday killed four terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media affairs wing said.

“An intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in the general area of Spinwam, North Waziristan District. During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged Khwarij’s location and after intense fire exchange, two Khwarij were sent to hell,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

It added that in another incident, movement of a group of Khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in the general area of Spinwam, North Waziristan.

“Our troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, two Khwarij were sent to hell, while two Khwarij got injured,” it added.

The forces are conducting sanitisation operations to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area.

“Security Forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier this week, four Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and five terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire in the South Waziristan district.

“On 6 November 2024, a fire exchange took place between the Security Forces and Khwarij [terrorists] in general area Karama, South Waziristan District. Resultantly, five Khwarij were sent to hell due to effective engagement by own troops.

“However, during the intense fire exchange, four brave sons of soil, Naib Subedar Taib Shah (age: 38 years, resident of District Tank), Lance Naik Gulab Zaman (age: 30 years, resident of District Karak), Lance Naik Muzammil Mehmood (age: 30 years, resident of District Karak) and Lance Naik Habibullah (age: 28 years, resident of District Orakzai), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat,” the ISPR said.

Last week, four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Sarwakai area of South Waziristan District, the ISPR said then.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating five terrorists in Karama area of South Waziristan.

He expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of the security forces personnel during the exchange of fire, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.