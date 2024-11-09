AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 24 killed, 45 injured in Quetta train station bomb blast, police say

  • Inspector general of police for Balochistan says target was army personnel from the Infantry School
Reuters | BR Web Desk Published November 9, 2024 Updated November 9, 2024 11:54am

QUETTA: At least 24 people were killed and 45 injured in a bomb blast at a railway station in Quetta on Saturday, a police official told Reuters.

As per railway authorities, the Jaffar Express was scheduled to depart for Peshawar at 9 am.

“The blast took place inside the railway station when the Peshawar-bound express was about to leave for its destination,” said the senior superintendent of police operations, Muhammad Baloch.

He further said that while investigation was underway, it seemed the explosion was a suicide blast.

Five killed in attack on dam construction site in Balochistan’s Panjgur

Inspector general of police for Balochistan, Mouzzam Jah Ansari, said 24 people have died from the blast so far.

“The target was army personnel from the Infantry School,” he said, with many of the injured in critical condition.

Police and security forces reached the site of the incident while the injured were shifted to nearby hospital. Authorities fear the death toll from the blast may rise.

Ex-BLA member exposes terrorist agenda amid fresh arrests

Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani strongly condemned the bomb blast and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident. He directed to provide immediate medical aid to the injured, as per Radio Pakistan.

Gillani said terrorists are enemies of humanity who target innocent people and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to take all possible measures for the complete eradication of terrorism.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned the explosion and prayed for the departed souls.

The PM also sought an investigation report of the incident from Balochistan government.

It is now time to end terrorism: PM Shehbaz says after Balochistan attacks

PM Shehbaz said the terrorists who harm the lives and property of innocent people will have to pay a heavy price and reaffirmed the commitment to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

Balochistan, which borders both Iran and Afghanistan, is Pakistan’s largest province by size, but the least populated and it remains largely underdeveloped, with high levels of poverty.

In August, at least 73 people were killed in Balochistan after separatist militants attacked police stations, railway lines and highways.

The assaults in August were the most widespread in years by militants fighting a decades-long insurgency to win secession of the resource-rich southwestern province, home to major China-led projects such as a port and a gold and copper mine.

Quetta Quetta Blast railway station

Comments

200 characters

At least 24 killed, 45 injured in Quetta train station bomb blast, police say

CCP issues report on state of competition in power sector: Discos asked to strengthen MIRAD for better business planning

Lets commit to build a nation reflecting Iqbal’s ideals of justice, equality: PM Shehbaz

Cabinet decides to divide NTDC into two entities

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

Forex reserves likely to reach $12bn mark: SBP

Economic growth; Digitisation of economy key requisite: Aurangzeb

Read more stories