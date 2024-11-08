AGL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.87%)
AIRLINK 129.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.15%)
BOP 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.94%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
DFML 42.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.15%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
FCCL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
FFBL 65.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
FFL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
HUBC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.76%)
HUMNL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.09%)
KEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
KOSM 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
NBP 60.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 184.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.71%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.08%)
PRL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SEARL 70.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TOMCL 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
TPLP 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.95%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TRG 51.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.41%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 9,861 Increased By 18.8 (0.19%)
BR30 30,127 Increased By 90.1 (0.3%)
KSE100 92,823 Increased By 302.3 (0.33%)
KSE30 28,829 Increased By 42.3 (0.15%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-08

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Sohail Sarfraz Published November 8, 2024 Updated November 8, 2024 09:36am

ISLAMABAD: The income tax collection from efforts of the tax officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has shown a significant decrease of 21.5 percent during 2023-24.

Under the head of Collection on Demand (CoD), in 2023-24, the total revenue from Collection on Demand was approximately Rs 127 billion, a decline of 21.5% from the Rs 162 billion collected in the previous fiscal year. This indicates a need for field formations to focus more intensively on enhancing collections from outstanding demands.

The FBR’s data further revealed that the collection of advance tax significantly increased to Rs 1,530 billion in 2023-24, up from Rs 975 billion in 2022-23, representing a substantial growth of 57%.

Rs91bn short of target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.563trn

The FBR’s data on payments with income tax returns revealed that the said category encompasses payments made at the time of submission of annual Income Tax Returns.

For 2023-24, collections amounted to Rs 162 billion, compared to Rs 119 billion in the previous fiscal year, marking an impressive growth of 35.8 percent.

In 2023-24, withholding tax (WHT) collection reached Rs 2,740 billion, a significant increase from Rs 2,007 billion in the previous fiscal year, marking a growth of 36.5% as detailed in Table 9.

All major WHT categories experienced positive growth. Notably, WHT from dividends saw the highest increase at approximately 69.9%. This was followed by substantial growth in collections from Technical Fees, Profit on Debt/Bank Interest & Securities, salaries, and the sale of immovable property, which grew by 53.6%, 52.8%, 39.3%, and 37.0%, respectively, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR tax collection Income Tax Returns income tax withholding tax WHT advance tax

Comments

200 characters
Aamir Nov 08, 2024 08:22am
People have sold properties to live. Taxes will further decrease down the road as every intelligent and capable person is leaving the country.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
SAd Nov 08, 2024 09:48am
Again the same person with completely false heading. It depicts our tax collections decline although it increased massively in 23/24 . You just took one head and based on this you made wrong story.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
SAd Nov 08, 2024 09:50am
BR really needs to do sole searching and think about their reputation before publishing such proganda heading. We are a population of 25 cr people so don't appease 30% by ignoring 70%
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
SAd Nov 08, 2024 09:56am
Just check your own story of tax to GDP where you reported tax collections increased 30%.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

Read more stories