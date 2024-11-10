AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Pakistan

Intelligence-based operations to be expanded in Balochistan after Quetta attack: Naqvi

BR Web Desk Published 10 Nov, 2024 08:17pm

Quetta (TDI): Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday that intelligence-based operations (IBOs) will be expanded in Balochistan to thwart the rising terrorist activities in the province.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting on the law-and-order situation in Balochistan.

Naqvi’s statement comes a day after a deadly blast near the Quetta Railway Station killed 27 people and wounded more than 50.

“The federal government will provide all possible support to the Balochistan government to deal with the menace of terrorism,” he said.

The interior minister said that measures would be taken to provide training and strengthen the professional capabilities of the Police, CTD, Levies and other forces of Balochistan to effectively deal with the menace of terrorism.

He also paid homage to the martyrs and offered prayers for the elevation of their ranks.

Naqvi expressed complete solidarity with the families of the martyrs and said that the war against terrorism is the war of every Pakistani and defeat of enemies in this war is the first and last option.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister said more efforts were being taken to ensure a law-and-order situation, and reiterated that a handful of elements were involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan, “which would be rooted out in every way.”

Sarfraz Bugti vowed to root out the menace of terrorism and ensure peace in the province.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Shahab Ali Shah, IG Police Balochistan, Moazzam Jah Ansari and other high officials including Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat attended the meeting.

Quetta Blast Mohsin Naqvi IBO operation Intelligence based operations in Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti

