AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-10

PM will leave for KSA today

Recorder Report Published 10 Nov, 2024 02:51am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the second Joint Arab-Islamic Summit being held in Riyadh on 11 November. The PM will be leaving today (Sunday).

According to Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the Summit will be preceded by the preparatory session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) on 10 November. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will participate in the preparatory CFM. Deputy PM and Foreign Minister has left for Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister will also be part of the Pakistan delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the second Arab-Islamic Summit. Convened at the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Summit will consider the situation in the Middle East, including the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestine.

Govt sends special delegation to KSA following PM’s visit

The Summit is being convened at the initiative of the Government of Saudi Arabia, to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

This will be a follow up to the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit held on 11 November 2023 in Riyadh to discuss the situation in Gaza and other occupied territories. Heads of States and governments and senior officials from Arab League and the OIC member countries are expected to participate in the Summit.

At the Summit, the prime minister will reiterate Pakistan’s full support to the Palestinian cause. He will call for an immediate end to the genocide in Gaza; an urgent and unconditional ceasefire; immediate cessation of the ongoing Israeli adventurism in the region that is endangering the security of the countries in the Middle East. Pakistan will also call for providing international protection for the Palestinian people; and for the establishment of an independent State of Palestine on the borders of 4 June 1967, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the FO says the prime minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders from other Arab League and OIC Member States.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif CFM Mumtaz Zahra Baloch

Comments

200 characters

PM will leave for KSA today

PM to announce 5-year economic plan soon: Ahsan

Fans replacement in Discos, KE: NEECA seeks PD’s help on mode of financing

Govt launches ‘Climaventures’: A $50m push for climate innovation, investment

Property values in Karachi: New SRO retains rebate provision, FBR asked

US condemns Quetta bombing

Russia, Malaysia and Turkiye offer condolences

Over 26 killed in attack at railway station by BLA

VVIP aircraft being used by President, PM: Rs1.8bn approved for overhauling

Bank’s income case: FBR restrained from initiating ‘coercive’ action

Read more stories