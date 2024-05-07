Bilawal pays tribute to Jiyala Razzaque

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has paid glowing tribute to the indomitable spirit and unwavering courage of an exemplary Jiyala, Abdul Razzaque Jharna.

Jharna was executed during the dictatorship of Zia on May 7, 1984, in Lahore. He entered the gallows with a defiant dance, courageously placing the noose around his neck while chanting “Jeay Bhutto”.

According to a press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP chairman, in his message, said that in the face of tyranny and oppression, Jharna exemplified the true essence of the PPP - a movement rooted in the principles of democracy, equality, and social justice. His sacrifice serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless brave men and women who laid down their lives for the cause of democracy and the rights of the people.

Bilawal expressed his hope that the memory of Jharna will serve as an enduring inspiration as we advance towards a brighter and more equitable future for Pakistan.

