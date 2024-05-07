May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-07

Yuan surges to 6-week high

Reuters Published 07 May, 2024 07:21am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan had a catch-up rally and surged to a six-week high against the dollar on Monday, the first trading day after the long Labor Day holiday, as the central bank set a much strengthened midpoint fixing to track offshore movements.

While mainland China’s markets were closed for three days last week, the offshore yuan had risen on the back of the dollar’s broad retreat after data showed a cooling US jobs market, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell confirmed the central bank’s easing bias and suspected Japanese government interventions pushed the yen higher. The offshore yuan was last at 7.2185 per dollar, after gaining more than 1% last week.

“Japan’s intervention should have a larger impact on the yuan as an additional source of stability in the region, which eases the pressure on the CNY trade weighted index (TWI), in the near term,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Yuan Chinese yuan USD China yuan Labor Day

Comments

200 characters

Yuan surges to 6-week high

Iran, Pakistan seek ways to complete gas pipeline project

Two SNGPL-based urea fertiliser plants: MoI&P proposes extension in subsidised gas supply

Wheat fiasco points towards govt ‘negligence’

International investors meet Aurangzeb

147MW hydropower project: PD, NTDC should ink ‘standstill pact’ with Star: AG’s Office

ECC all set to approve enhancement of wheat target

Coal for project: KE seeks govt support

SECP approves PIA’s Scheme of Arrangement

SECP allows offering of tailored pension allocation schemes

ECC to meet today

Read more stories