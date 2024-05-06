Brecorder Logo
Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 06 May, 2024 02:09pm

After falling for six straight sessions, gold prices rebounded in Pakistan on Monday, in line with an increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs240,500 after a single-day gain of Rs2,500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs206,190 after an increase of Rs2,143, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold in Pakistan witnessed a fall of Rs1,600 per tola.

The international rate of gold increased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,322 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after a gain of $21 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates stood stable at Rs2,620 per tola.

Gold gained on Monday after it lost Rs7,000 per tola in the previous six consecutive sessions.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

