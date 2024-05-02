Gold price per tola falls Rs900 in Pakistan

Gold prices continued their downward trajectory in Pakistan for the fourth successive session on Thursday, in line with the ease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs241,000 after a single-day fall of Rs900.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs206,619 after a decrease of Rs771, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold in Pakistan had lost Rs2,000 per tola.

The international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,308 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after a loss of $8 during the day.

Gold rates were not available on Wednesday, as gold markets were closed on account of Labor Day

Meanwhile, silver rates were down Rs10 to settle at Rs2,620 per tola.

In four sessions, gold price per tola has reduced by Rs4,000 in Pakistan.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.