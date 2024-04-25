AIRLINK 80.05 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.12%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.92%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
FFBL 31.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.76%)
FFL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.03%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 117.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.54%)
HUBC 134.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (9.35%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.77%)
OGDC 136.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.96%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIAA 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PPL 113.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PRL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
PTC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.3%)
SEARL 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.42%)
SNGP 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.21%)
SSGC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TRG 72.64 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.69%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.8%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
BR100 7,509 Increased By 16.2 (0.22%)
BR30 24,687 Increased By 128.9 (0.52%)
KSE100 72,045 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.01%)
KSE30 23,771 Decreased By -37.1 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published April 25, 2024 Updated April 25, 2024 01:59pm

Gold prices advanced in Pakistan on Thursday, in line with an increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola rose to Rs242,500 after a single-day gain of Rs500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207,905 after an increase of Rs429, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola was up by Rs1,100.

The international rate of gold slightly increased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,322 per ounce ((with a premium of $20) after a gain of $2 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola.

Last week, gold price per tola hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 in Pakistan.

The safe-haven asset had seen a record surge due to geo-political tensions in the Middle East and central banks adding to their gold reserves.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market US gold gold price gold imports gold rates Asia Gold U.S. gold Gold trade gold import gold rate gold markets Gold spot rates gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola gold spot rate Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Net metering power: Govt mulling bringing buyback rates down to Rs11/unit from Rs21

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Liquidation of certain appellate fora: Cabinet approves amendments to tax laws

Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

The Organic Meat Company secures another $4mn export contract to UAE firm

Despite lower finance cost, National Refinery posts Rs2.87bn loss in 3QFY24

Oil steady as US demand concerns balance Middle East conflict risks

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

Read more stories