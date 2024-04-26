Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan rejects 2023 Country Report on Human Rights by US

Read here for details.

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall just below $8bn

Read here for details.

Justice Isa says received no complaints of meddling in judicial affairs since becoming CJP

Read here for details.

Share acquisition: Thal Limited to commence talks with SECMC stakeholders

Read here for details.

Engro Corp’s profit up 18%, clocks in at Rs10.4bn in 1QCY24

Read here for details.

RDA inflow registers significant growth of 29%, clocks in at $182mn in March

Read here for details.