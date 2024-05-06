Brecorder Logo
Russia to practise tactical nuclear weapon scenario to deter West

Reuters Published May 6, 2024 Updated May 6, 2024 02:05pm

MOSCOW: Russia on Monday said it would hold a military exercise that will include practice for the use of tactical nuclear weapons after what the defence ministry said were provocative threats from Western officials.

The military drills will include practice for the preparation and deployment for use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, the defence ministry said.

Ukraine air force says it destroys 12 Russia-launched drones

The exercise is aimed at ensuring Russia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty “in response to provocative statements and threats by certain Western officials against the Russian Federation”, the ministry said.

