Russia to practise tactical nuclear weapon scenario to deter West

MOSCOW: Russia on Monday said it would hold a military exercise that will include practice for the use of tactical nuclear weapons after what the defence ministry said were provocative threats from Western officials.

The military drills will include practice for the preparation and deployment for use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, the defence ministry said.

The exercise is aimed at ensuring Russia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty “in response to provocative statements and threats by certain Western officials against the Russian Federation”, the ministry said.