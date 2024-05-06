Pakistan ‘a high-priority’ destination for Saudi Arabia: Al-Mubarak

Ibrahim Al-Mubarak, Assistant Minister of Investment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), said that the kingdom’s government and businesses consider Pakistan “a high priority economic, investment and business” destination.

Addressing the Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Investment Forum in Islamabad on Monday, Al-Mubarak, who is also leading the Saudi delegation, stated: “Today’s visit undermines the importance of the themes discussed during the last visit.”

The Saudi minister said Pakistan is a “major strategic partner” for Saudi Arabia.

“Our partnership and timeless friendship is firmly rooted in our common values, mutual trust, shared religious beliefs and cultural backgrounds,” he said.

“Saudi Arabia is proud to be the home for over two million Pakistanis,” he added.

The Saudi official said that under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is undergoing the most comprehensive transformation in its history. “To the Saudi government and companies, Pakistan is considered a high-priority economic, investment, and business opportunity,” he said.

“We believe in the great potential of Pakistan’s economy, demographic, talent, location, and natural resources. That is why we are so grateful for the kind invitation from the Government of Pakistan,” he said.

He said Saudi companies have success stories and a desire to build their international presence.

“We would like to see Pakistan as one of our leading international partners,” he said.

“We firmly believe that our journey does not only affect us, it is the one which can bring benefits and opportunities to our partners across the world,” he added.

A high-level Saudi business delegation arrived in Pakistan on Sunday to sign agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) for investment in different sectors of the Pakistani economy.

Heads of over 30 Saudi companies from agriculture, technology, retail, and corporate sectors are part of this delegation, an official statement said.

The visit is expected to bolster foreign investment in Pakistan, and give new momentum to Pakistan-Saudi economic relations, as was envisioned during the recent visit of the Prime Minister to Saudi Arabia, said the statement.