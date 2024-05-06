AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-06

SLIC’s 2023 business growth uncovers Pakistan’s untapped potential

Press Release Published 06 May, 2024 05:30am

KARACHI: The State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) has disclosed its outstanding financial accomplishments for the fiscal year 2023. Under the leadership of Shoaib Javed Hussain, CEO of SLIC, the corporation has achieved remarkable milestones, establishing itself as a financial powerhouse in Pakistan.

Highlights of 2023

– Total Annual Income surged to an all-time high, exceeding Rs 526 billion, marking a substantial +37% increase from the previous year, highlighting SLIC’s strong revenue generation capabilities.

– Total Annual Premium Income witnessed a notable uptick, surpassing Rs 338 billion, reflecting an 18% increase compared to 2022, demonstrating the corporation’s ability to attract and retain a diversified portfolio of policyholders.

– Investment Income crossed Rs 257 billion in 2023, with substantial investments in Government Securities and the Pakistan Stock Exchange, contributing to the growth and stability of Pakistan’s capital markets.

– The profit before tax for the year 2023 increased to Rs 24.5 billion which is +18% increase over the year 2022. The profit after tax was Rs 14.7 billion in 2022.

Total Assets under Management for the year 2023 increased to Rs 1.93 trillion which is +20.5% increase over the year 2022.

Business Performance by Segment:

– The Individual Life segment achieved record-breaking New Business premium collections, surpassing Rs 26.9 billion in 2023 (Rs 20.1 billion in 2022), showing a growth of +34% signifying strong customer demand for SLIC’s diversified range of protection and savings products.

– The Group Life and Pensions segment achieved a milestone by recording Rs 12 billion in New Business, further strengthening SLIC’s product offerings and market position.

– SLIC launched its corporate and individual health plans in 2023, diversifying its product portfolio with a commitment to meet protection needs of all Pakistanis across all strata of society

– SLIC continues its strong delivery on the Government’s Social Health program, showcasing service to the people of Pakistan as its paramount ethos.

Payouts and Profit Allocation:

– On the basis of the strong financial performance in 2023, SLIC has announced a special one-time policyholder profit bonus, the State Life Khushali Bonus of Rs 10 billion, symbolizing SLIC’s commitment to rewarding its policy holders.

– The Total Profit Bonus allocated to policyholders in 2023 is Rs 119.7 billion in 2023, showcasing a substantial +23% increase from last year, reflecting SLIC’s strong financial performance.

– The profit bonus allocated to its UAE branch policyholders in 2023 has also increased to Rs 1.74 billion, an increase of +84% from last year, demonstrating sound financial performance of the UAE branch office.

– Policyholder Claims Payouts were Rs 247 billion in 2023, marking a significant +41% increase from the prior year, emphasizing SLIC’s dedication to honouring its promise to policyholders.

– The corporation announced a special cash dividend of Rs 0.5 billion to the Government of Pakistan, increasing its total cash dividend to Rs 2.5 billion, an increase of +25% from 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SLIC State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

SLIC’s 2023 business growth uncovers Pakistan’s untapped potential

Pakistan, China vow to complete CPEC projects

Saudi business team arrives

IMF says its mission to visit this month

147MW Patrind HPP: Nepra disposes of SHPL motion for review

Blocking SIMs of non-filers: FBR decides to summon telcos’ operators

Wheat worth Rs330bn imported in 7 months

PIAF delegation meets minister: ‘Govt to take business-friendly initiatives for economic growth’

Budget 2024-25: SPDC proposes 37pc increase in FED on tobacco products

Need stressed to implement much delayed TTS

Export of goods to Afghanistan, CAR: KP exporters seek incentives in PKR

Read more stories