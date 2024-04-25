AIRLINK 79.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.3%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.09%)
FCCL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.79%)
FFL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.62%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 117.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.48%)
HUBC 134.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.89%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (11.99%)
KOSM 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 37.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.18%)
OGDC 136.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
PIAA 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PPL 113.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.76%)
PTC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
SEARL 57.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.24%)
SNGP 67.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.81%)
SSGC 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.37%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.94%)
UNITY 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
BR100 7,526 Increased By 32.9 (0.44%)
BR30 24,650 Increased By 91.4 (0.37%)
KSE100 71,971 Decreased By -80.5 (-0.11%)
KSE30 23,749 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets THALL (Thal Limited) 359.90 Increased By ▲ 5.24%

Share acquisition: Thal Limited to commence talks with SECMC stakeholders

BR Web Desk Published 25 Apr, 2024 06:19pm

Thal Limited (THALL) has decided to engage in discussions with the Pakistani shareholders of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Limited (SECMC) to acquire a portion of shares being offered by Habib Bank Limited (HBL).

THALL, engaged in manufacturing jute goods, shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“We have been made aware, through Hub Power Company Limited’s (“HUBCO”) disclosure letters, dated 16 January 2024 and 16 February 2024 and subsequent shareholders discussions, of HUBCO’s intention to acquire shares of SECMC, amounting to approximately 9.5% of the issued and paid-up ordinary share capital of SECMC, held by HBL,” read the notice.

Thal said that pursuant to the Shareholders Agreement, dated 17 August 2015, between, inter alia, the Company, HUBCO and HBL, it has decided to enter into discussions with the Pakistani shareholders of SECMC for the acquisition of a portion of the shares being offered by HBL, “in order to ensure that its shareholding in SECMC is not less than any other private shareholder of SECMC at all times”.

“The proposed acquisition is contingent upon execution of the relevant agreements, receipt of corporate/regulatory approvals and lender consents,” read the notice.

Earlier this year, the HUBCO entered into a definitive agreement to acquire additional 9.5% stake in SECMC held by HBL.

The acquisition would take Hub Power Company total holding in SECMC to 17.5%, making it the second largest shareholder in SECMC.

“This transaction is anticipated to have a positive impact on Hub Power Company profitability, contributing to an annualized impact Rs750 million,” Muhammad Amad, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL) said back then.

SECMC is Pakistan’s leading coal producer operating the country’s first open-pit lignite mine in Block II of Tharparkar area in Sindh province of Pakistan. With a current annual mining capacity of 7.6 million tons, it provides lignite quality coal to power producers in Pakistan.

The company is a joint venture between Government of Sindh (GoS), Engro Energy Limited (formerly Engro Powergen Limited) and its partners namely; Thal Limited (House of Habib), Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Hub Power Company (HUBCO); China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) whereas Houlinhe Open Pit Coal Mine, subsidiary of SPI (State Power International) Mengdong (SPIM), formerly CPIM, has joined the SECMC board as strategic investor with preference shares’ subscription.

HUBCO HBL Habib Bank Limited SECMC psx companies Thal Limited PSX notice Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Limited PSX stocks share acquisition thermal assets Engro Energy Limited

Comments

200 characters

Share acquisition: Thal Limited to commence talks with SECMC stakeholders

RDA inflow registers significant growth of 29%, clocks in at $182mn in March

Rupee sustains minor loss against US dollar

KSE-100 retreats after positive start, closes below 72,000

The Organic Meat Company secures another $4mn export contract to UAE firm

Justice Isa says received no complaints of meddling in judicial affairs since becoming CJP

Security forces kill three terrorists in Khyber district

Tax evasion, non-compliance: SRB seals Sajjad Restaurant at Do Darya, Karachi

Engro Corp’s profit up 18%, clocks in at Rs10.4bn in 1QCY24

Despite lower finance cost, National Refinery posts Rs2.87bn loss in 3QFY24

Read more stories