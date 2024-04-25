AIRLINK 79.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.3%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.09%)
FCCL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.79%)
FFL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.62%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 117.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.48%)
HUBC 134.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.89%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (11.99%)
KOSM 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 37.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.18%)
OGDC 136.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
PIAA 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PPL 113.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.76%)
PTC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
SEARL 57.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.24%)
SNGP 67.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.81%)
SSGC 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.37%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.94%)
UNITY 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
BR100 7,506 Increased By 12.9 (0.17%)
BR30 24,683 Increased By 124.5 (0.51%)
KSE100 71,971 Decreased By -80.5 (-0.11%)
KSE30 23,749 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.25%)
ENGRO (Engro Corporation Limited) 361.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.73%

Engro Corp’s profit up 18%, clocks in at Rs10.4bn in 1QCY24

BR Web Desk Published 25 Apr, 2024 05:25pm

Pakistani conglomerate Engro Corporation Limited (ENGRO) posted a consolidated profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs10.38 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 18% as compared to Rs8.8 billion recorded in the same period of the previous year, showed the company’s financial results posted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

The profit translates into Earnings Per Share (EPS) of Rs10.66 in 1QCY24, compared to an EPS of Rs8.18 recorded in the same period last year.

The Engro board in its meeting on Thursday, April 25, also announced an interim cash dividend Rs11 per share, i.e. 110% in Q1CY23.

On a consolidated basis, Engro Corporation’s revenue grew by nearly 49% to Rs104.3 billion in 1QCY24 from Rs72.1 billion in 1QCY23.

Engro Corporation’s half-year profit up 28%

Consequently, Engro’s gross profit rose over 53% to Rs27.59 billion compared to Rs17.99 billion.

Other income of Engro slipped lower by 10% YoY, clocking in at Rs3.48 billion during 1QCY24 as compared to Rs3.87 billion recorded in the same period last year.

The company’s incurred a finance cost of Rs4.04 billion in 1QCY24. The company also gained Rs631.04 million in the first three months of 2024.

This translated into a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs19.33 billion in 1QCY24, an increase of nearly 76%.

During the period, the company paid taxes to the tune of Rs8.9 billion in 1QCY24, in comparison to Rs4.88 billion paid in the same period last year.

Earlier this month, Engro Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Holding Company, entered into definitive agreements with Liberty Power Holding (Pvt.) Limited and other parties acting in concert for the sale of its entire shareholding in EPQL, EPTL, and SECMC, subject to certain adjustments as agreed in the definitive agreements.

