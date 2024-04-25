One event of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding to take place in London: report

Anant Ambani – son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani – is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, and one event of the wedding celebrations will be held at the Ambani family’s Stoke Park estate in London in July, reported India Today earlier this week.

Citing a source close to the family, the report added that Nita Ambani will be overseeing the preparations.

The residence was bought in 2021 for $79 million. It is a historic 300-acre estate that also featured in the James Bond film ‘Goldfinger’ and, until its purchase, was home to a renowned golf and country club, according to a report in the Financial Times.

Other properties in Mukesh’s portfolio include a $163 million mansion in Dubai.

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant made global headlines in March as celebrities and moguls from across the world descended onto Jamnagar, Gujarat, for a grand 3-day celebration. Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg were among the guests who attended.

Asia’s wealthiest man takes global rich to the zoo

Meanwhile, invitations for the London event have already been sent out to Bollywood celebrities so that they can plan accordingly, added the report.

Previously, the family had distributed invites for the Jamnagar celebration replete with a nine-page dress code, chartered flight instructions as well as a detailed list of activities over the course of the few days.

Details spared no expense with custom-built wedding venues, a performance by Rihanna, bespoke couture and jewellery as well as flowers by celebrity florist, Jeff Leatham.

Earlier this month, Anant and Radhika were spotted shopping at two malls in Dubai amid tight security, according to news reports.