Mar 05, 2024
Life & Style

Most extravagant wedding ever?: Ambanis draw who’s who at three-day extravaganza

Reuters Published March 5, 2024 Updated March 5, 2024 03:51pm
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg poses with Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. Photo: Reuters/Reliance Industries.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg poses with Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. Photo: Reuters/Reliance Industries.

Celebrities and tycoons arrived on charter jets for a three-day-pre-wedding jamboree that began on Friday as Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani kickstarted wedding celebrations for his son.

The party was an elaborate pre-wedding ceremony for Ambani’s younger son Anant and fiancee Radhika Merchant, the daughter of wealthy pharmaceutical moguls.

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, his wife Nita Ambani and their son Anant Ambani. The head of Indian conglomerate Reliance and Asia’s richest man with a net worth of $114 billion according to Forbes, Ambani is known for never doing a party by halves. Photo: Reuters/Reliance Industries
Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, his wife Nita Ambani and their son Anant Ambani. The head of Indian conglomerate Reliance and Asia’s richest man with a net worth of $114 billion according to Forbes, Ambani is known for never doing a party by halves. Photo: Reuters/Reliance Industries

Asia’s wealthiest man takes global rich to the zoo

The three-day gala bsaw ‘Umbrella’ singer Rihanna perform on Friday for the first time since last year’s Super Bowl.

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were all in attendance, among the 1,000 guests who arrived from around the world, according to local media reports.

The festivities were held in the family’s hometown Jamnagar in the western Gujarat state.

Mukesh Ambani, 66, is chairman of Reliance Industries – India’s biggest company by market capitalisation – and the world’s 10th-richest man, according to the Forbes billionaires list, worth more than $116 billion.

Here is a selection of a few of the celebrities at the festivities:

Actor Ranveer Singh and his wife and actor Deepika Padukone. Photo: Reuters/Reliance Industries
Actor Ranveer Singh and his wife and actor Deepika Padukone. Photo: Reuters/Reliance Industries

Actor Saif Ali Khan, his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur Ali. Photo: Reuters/Reliance Industries
Actor Saif Ali Khan, his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur Ali. Photo: Reuters/Reliance Industries

Photo: Reuters/ Reliance Industries
Photo: Reuters/ Reliance Industries

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks with Bill Gates and Paula Hurd. Photo: Reuters/Reliance Industries
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks with Bill Gates and Paula Hurd. Photo: Reuters/Reliance Industries

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri and their son AbRam. Photo: Reuters/Reliance Industries
Actor Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri and their son AbRam. Photo: Reuters/Reliance Industries

Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their daughter Arabella pose during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Photo: Reuters/Reliance Industries
Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their daughter Arabella pose during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Photo: Reuters/Reliance Industries

A drone show during the pre-wedding celebrations. Photo: Reuters/Reliance Industries
A drone show during the pre-wedding celebrations. Photo: Reuters/Reliance Industries

Also read:



