Most extravagant wedding ever?: Ambanis draw who’s who at three-day extravaganza

Celebrities and tycoons arrived on charter jets for a three-day-pre-wedding jamboree that began on Friday as Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani kickstarted wedding celebrations for his son.
The party was an elaborate pre-wedding ceremony for Ambani’s younger son Anant and fiancee Radhika Merchant, the daughter of wealthy pharmaceutical moguls.
Asia’s wealthiest man takes global rich to the zoo
The three-day gala bsaw ‘Umbrella’ singer Rihanna perform on Friday for the first time since last year’s Super Bowl.
Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were all in attendance, among the 1,000 guests who arrived from around the world, according to local media reports.
The festivities were held in the family’s hometown Jamnagar in the western Gujarat state.
Mukesh Ambani, 66, is chairman of Reliance Industries – India’s biggest company by market capitalisation – and the world’s 10th-richest man, according to the Forbes billionaires list, worth more than $116 billion.
Here is a selection of a few of the celebrities at the festivities:
