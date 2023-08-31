The Organic Meat Company secures $4mn export contract

Pakistani meat processor The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) said it has secured a multi-million dollar contract to export frozen boneless beef to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday.

“TOMCL has successfully secured contract from First Quality Food Stuff LLC to export 1,000 metric tonnes frozen boneless beef to United Arab Emirates (UAE),” read the notice.

The company added that the contract is the first of its kind for any meat processor and export house from Pakistan to the UAE. “Through this contract, TOMCL will be able to generate revenues in excess of $4 million within next six months,” it said.

TOMCL said that its management remains confident that the sales contract shall have a positive impact on the company’s topline as well as generate favorable value to its shareholders.

TOMCL is engaged in the processing, sale and export of halal meat and allied products.

In April, the company secured contracts to export pet food to Canada and meat products to Uzbekistan.

Last year, it secured contracts worth $1 million to export pet food to Europe and the US, becoming “the first company from Pakistan to successfully export pet food to Europe, and is also the pioneer to export the same to USA market earlier,” the company had said back then.

Middle Eastern countries are TOMCLs’ major export market. However, the company has added pet food raw material to its portfolio which enabled it to tap the US and Europe as well. The company also has significant business in Far East, Commonwealth of Independent States and South Asian markets.

It also claims to be the first Pakistani company to initiate the export of vacuum-packed fresh beef meat and the only company in the region owning the technology to vacuum pack or blast freeze mutton and quarter beef carcasses.