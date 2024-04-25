AIRLINK 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.67%)
Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2024 10:45am

The Pakistani rupee registered a minor gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 278.32, a gain of Re0.07 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 278.39, lower by Re0.01.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday that its Executive Board would meet on April 29 to discuss the approval of $1.1-billion funding for Pakistan.

Moreover, United States Ambassador Donald Blome commended the new economic team of Pakistan and expressed optimism regarding the ongoing discussions between Pakistan and the IMF, the Senate Secretariat said here on Wednesday.

Internationally, the US dollar strengthened against the yen on Thursday, a level seen as authorities’ line in the sand that heightens the chance of currency intervention.

The US dollar rose as high as 155.37 yen on Wednesday, its strongest since mid-1990, before falling back in choppy trading. It was last at 155.29 in Asia on Thursday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Thursday as falling fuel demand in the US, the world’s biggest oil user, amid signs of a slowing economy contended with concerns for a widening conflict in the key Middle East producing region.

Brent crude futures edged up 9 cents to $88.11 a barrel at 0420 GMT, after falling 0.5% in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for June dipped 7 cents to $82.88 a barrel, following a 0.6% drop on Wednesday.

This is an intra-day update

Comments

200 characters
Afzal Apr 25, 2024 11:03am
another criminal decision, the corrupt and slave govt is willing to purchase power @ Rs. 45 from IPPs in capacity charges and not ready to pay just 21 to middle class who set up soalr with hard money
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

