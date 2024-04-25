AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
Talks with IMF: Blome expresses optimism

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2024 03:05am

ISLAMABAD: The United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome commended the new economic team of Pakistan and expressed optimism regarding the ongoing discussions between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Senate Secretariat said here on Wednesday.

He said this in a meeting with Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani, an official statement from the Senate Secretariat said.

Blome praised the efforts of the Pakistan’s economic team and emphasised the potential for further economic cooperation between Pakistan and the US, the statement said.

Economic policy over next several months crucial for Pakistan: US Ambassador

Acknowledging the positive economic indicators of Pakistan, Blome noted the downward trend in inflation and high dollar reserves, stating that the IMF’s positive feedback would encourage investors, the statement added.

He also highlighted the flourishing gaming industry in Pakistan and called for enhanced cooperation in the digital sector, it said.

Chairman Senate underscored the challenges faced by students and businessmen in obtaining US visas and called for further streamlining the visa process.

US Ambassador Blome acknowledged Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and reiterated US support in combating terrorism, recognizing the significant impact of terrorism on the country.

“Chairman Senate said it is high time for Peace in Palestine and called for a ceasefire in Gaza. Ambassador Blome agreed with the views of chairman Senate,” the press release stated.

