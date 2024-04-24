Malala called ‘sell-out’, criticised for collaborating with Hillary Clinton

Education activist and producer Malala Yousafzai came under heavy criticism for collaborating with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for a new musical that just opened on Broadway.

Last week, Malala posted images of the glitzy opening night of the musical, ‘SUFFS’ in New York City. It was attended by Vogue’s Anna Wintour, actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Huma Abedin among others.

Clinton and Malala have jointly produced ‘SUFFS’, that tells the story of trailblazing women in the U.S. who fought for their right to vote.

Malala’s statement on Israel-Palestine draws ire for being ‘hypocritical’

Malala quickly came under fire for not speaking out about Palestine, while partnering with Clinton who openly supports the Israeli aggression in Gaza, with netizens calling her a “sellout”.

One X user called out Malala for working with Clinton who supported the CIA Drone Wars that killed many in northern Pakistan.

Another user reminded us how Malala has been silent about oppressive communities for a while now.

Other users condemned her for aligning herself with ‘imperial violence’.

Another user called out Malala for collaborating with “warmonger” Hillary Clinton.

Malala has been “officially sold” cried one user.

This is not the first time Malala has been criticised for not using her platform to speak out against Israel and for the Palestinian civilians who have been killed.

Soon after Israel attacked Gaza in October last year, Malala was called “hypocritical” for not openly condemning Israel.

Subsequently, Malala posted a video citing how she was “horrified” at the bombing in Gaza and announced $300,000 in aid for Palestinians.