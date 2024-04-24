AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 30.87 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (8.13%)
DGKC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.68%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.53%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.18%)
HUBC 135.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.19%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
MLCF 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
PIAA 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.85%)
PPL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.93%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.37%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.37%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,493 Increased By 58.6 (0.79%)
BR30 24,558 Increased By 338.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 72,052 Increased By 692.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 23,808 Increased By 241 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Malala called ‘sell-out’, criticised for collaborating with Hillary Clinton

BR Life & Style Published April 24, 2024 Updated April 24, 2024 04:19pm

Education activist and producer Malala Yousafzai came under heavy criticism for collaborating with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for a new musical that just opened on Broadway.

Last week, Malala posted images of the glitzy opening night of the musical, ‘SUFFS’ in New York City. It was attended by Vogue’s Anna Wintour, actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Huma Abedin among others.

Clinton and Malala have jointly produced ‘SUFFS’, that tells the story of trailblazing women in the U.S. who fought for their right to vote.

Malala’s statement on Israel-Palestine draws ire for being ‘hypocritical’

Malala quickly came under fire for not speaking out about Palestine, while partnering with Clinton who openly supports the Israeli aggression in Gaza, with netizens calling her a “sellout”.

One X user called out Malala for working with Clinton who supported the CIA Drone Wars that killed many in northern Pakistan.

Another user reminded us how Malala has been silent about oppressive communities for a while now.

Other users condemned her for aligning herself with ‘imperial violence’.

Another user called out Malala for collaborating with “warmonger” Hillary Clinton.

Malala has been “officially sold” cried one user.

This is not the first time Malala has been criticised for not using her platform to speak out against Israel and for the Palestinian civilians who have been killed.

Soon after Israel attacked Gaza in October last year, Malala was called “hypocritical” for not openly condemning Israel.

Subsequently, Malala posted a video citing how she was “horrified” at the bombing in Gaza and announced $300,000 in aid for Palestinians.

Malala Yousafzai Hillary Clinton

Comments

200 characters

Malala called ‘sell-out’, criticised for collaborating with Hillary Clinton

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

PM Shehbaz meets Karachi’s business community

In visit to Karachi, PM Shehbaz tells CM Murad he is present at his ‘beck and call’

Joint statement: Iran, Pakistan urge UN Security Council to take action against Israel

Oil prices steady after rallying on US stock decline, business data

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Israel continues aggression in Gaza after US Congress approves military aid

Pakistan Refinery suffers Rs1.24bn loss in 3QFY24

Bank Alfalah’s profit falls 8% in 1QCY24, clocks in at Rs9.93bn

‘Strong performance’: Standard Chartered explains reason for increase in share price

Read more stories