Malala’s statement on Israel-Palestine draws ire for being ‘hypocritical’

Nobel Laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai posted a statement on X on Tuesday, calling for an “immediate ceasefire”, which has left netizens fuming at her stance and refusal to expressly condemn Israeli oppression in Palestine.

In a post on X, Malala wrote, “I join the call for an immediate ceasefire. As I have processed the tragic news of the past few days, I think of the Palestinian and Israeli children caught in the middle.”

Malala joins Oprah Winfrey, Salma Hayek, at Kering dinner

She went on to say that she is “grieving for all the children and people longing for peace and justice in the Holy Land.”

Soon after she released her statement, the hashtag #Malala began trending on the platform and netizens criticised her carefully worded statement to chastise her for remaining “neutral”, being “hypocritical” and for “aligning herself with the oppressor.”