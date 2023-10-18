Malala ‘horrified’ at Gaza hospital bombing, announces $300,000 in aid for Palestinians

Nobel Laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai condemned the bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza in a post on X early Wednesday, announcing $300,000 to aid “Palestinians under attack.”

In a post on X, Malala wrote, “I’m horrified to see the bombing of al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza and unequivocally condemn it. I urge the Israeli government to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and reiterate the call for a ceasefire. I am directing $300K to three charities helping Palestinian people under attack.”

In a video message accompanying her post, Malala said, “I am here to add my voice to those from Palestine, Israel and around the world, crying out for peace.”

“Collective punishment is not the answer,” she added.

“Half of Gaza’s population is under 18 years old, they should not be forced to live their entire lives under bombing and unjust occupation.”

“I am directing $300,000 to charities working to help Palestinian children and people in danger. I ask everyone who is watching this video to donate to organisations providing humanitarian aid.”

“Together, we must make clear to our leaders that we expect them to work towards an immediate ceasefire and an enduring peace.”

Her message comes after a devastating attack Tuesday night on Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital, which has killed as many as 500 people, according to reports.

The blast has caused further controversy as Israel has denied responsibility for the attack, instead blaming it on a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group. The group has denied any blame.

The attack also coincided with an emergency diplomatic mission by U.S. President Joe Biden, who arrived in Israel on Wednesday, and has since backed Israel’s account that the explosion was caused by militants and not by Israel.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military announced that humanitarian aid would be made available in a “humanitarian zone” in Al-Mawasi on the south of the Gaza Strip coast near the Egyptian border. It did not specify how aid would get there.

Last week, Malala came under fire for not condemning Israeli attacks on Palestine, as she put out a statement on social media.

In a post on X, Malala wrote, “I join the call for an immediate ceasefire. As I have processed the tragic news of the past few days, I think of the Palestinian and Israeli children caught in the middle.”

She went on to say that she is “grieving for all the children and people longing for peace and justice in the Holy Land.”

Netizens were quick to attack, and called her out for being “hypocritical” and “aligning herself with the oppressor.”

