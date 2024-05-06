Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2024 11:08am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 278.20, a gain of Re0.01, against the greenback.

During the previous week, the rupee registered a marginal increase against the US dollar as it gained Re0.18 or 0.06%.

The local unit closed at 278.21, against 278.39 it had closed the week earlier, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission is expected to visit Pakistan this month to discuss a new programme, the lender said on Sunday ahead of Islamabad beginning its annual budget-making process for the next financial year.

Pakistan last month completed a short-term $3 billion programme, which helped stave off sovereign default, but the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the need for a fresh, longer term programme.

“A mission is expected to visit Pakistan in May to discuss the FY25 budget, policies, and reforms under a potential new programme for the welfare of all Pakistanis,” the IMF said in an emailed response to Reuters.

Globally, the US dollar was broadly steady on Monday as a soft US jobs report boosted wagers that the Federal Reserve may still cut rates twice this year, while the yen was a tad weaker to start the week.

Data on Friday showed US job growth slowed more than expected in April and the increase in annual wages fell below 4.0% for the first time in nearly three years, as signs of labour market cooling raised optimism that the US central bank could engineer a “soft landing” for the economy.

Markets are now pricing in 45 basis points of cuts this year, with a rate cut in November fully priced in.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 105.12, having touched a three week low of 104.52 on Friday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up on Monday after Saudi Arabia hiked June crude prices for most regions and as the prospect of a Gaza ceasefire deal appeared slim, renewing fears the Israel-Hamas conflict could still widen in the key oil producing region.

Brent crude futures climbed 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $83.24 a barrel at 0119 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $78.40 a barrel, up 29 cents, or 0.4%.

Saudi Arabia raised the official selling prices (OSPs) for its crude sold to Asia, Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean in June, signalling expectations of strong demand this summer.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices Pakistani rupee interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar IMF and Pakistan interbank rupee rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters
Afzal May 06, 2024 11:57am
If solar energy is being purchased from Arab as well as local IPPs at high price then y cant be purchased from common middle class Pakistanis? IPPs rate 40 per unit and local pakistanis rate Rs. 11 y?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

PSX maintains bullish trend, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Pakistan ‘a high-priority’ destination for Saudi Arabia: Al-Mubarak

Pakistan, China vow to complete CPEC projects

IMF says its mission to visit this month

Oil nudges higher after Saudi Arabia hikes prices

Blocking SIMs of non-filers: FBR decides to summon telcos’ operators

Wheat worth Rs330bn imported in 7 months

Budget 2024-25: SPDC proposes 37pc increase in FED on tobacco products

147MW Patrind HPP: Nepra disposes of SHPL motion for review

Read more stories