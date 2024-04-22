Retreat from record high: gold price per tola falls Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Gold rates eased in the local and international markets on Monday as the yellow metal retreated from its record high. In Pakistan, gold price per tola stood at Rs248,700 after a single-day fall of Rs3,500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs213,220 after a decrease of Rs3,021, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola had increased by Rs1,500 to an all-time high of Rs252,200 in Pakistan.

With central banks adding to their gold reserves and geo-political tensions due to Ukraine and Gaza wars, the safe haven asset has seen a record surge in demand in the international market.

However, gold prices fell on Monday as higher US Treasury yields weighed on dollar-priced bullion, while investors kept a close watch on any potential escalation in the Middle East conflict.

The international rate of gold on Monday was set at $2,381 per ounce (with a premium of $20), after a decline of $30 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rate saw a decline of Rs30 to settle at Rs2,650 per tola.