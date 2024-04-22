Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Retreat from record high: gold price per tola falls Rs3,500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published April 22, 2024 Updated April 22, 2024 04:54pm

Gold rates eased in the local and international markets on Monday as the yellow metal retreated from its record high. In Pakistan, gold price per tola stood at Rs248,700 after a single-day fall of Rs3,500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs213,220 after a decrease of Rs3,021, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola had increased by Rs1,500 to an all-time high of Rs252,200 in Pakistan.

With central banks adding to their gold reserves and geo-political tensions due to Ukraine and Gaza wars, the safe haven asset has seen a record surge in demand in the international market.

However, gold prices fell on Monday as higher US Treasury yields weighed on dollar-priced bullion, while investors kept a close watch on any potential escalation in the Middle East conflict.

The international rate of gold on Monday was set at $2,381 per ounce (with a premium of $20), after a decline of $30 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rate saw a decline of Rs30 to settle at Rs2,650 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Bullion rates gold market commodity gold price gold imports gold rates Asia Gold commodity rates Gold trade gold import gold rate gold markets gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold

Comments

200 characters

Retreat from record high: gold price per tola falls Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee moves up marginally against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 shows no signs of slowing, gains over 900 points

Aurangzeb pitches Pakistan’s ‘competitive advantages’ in meeting with UAE businesses

Brent hovers above $86 as traders unfazed by MidEast conflict

Aurangzeb says IMF ‘very receptive’ in agreeing to ‘larger, longer programme’: report

First oil discovery made in Mari D&PL

PPL sees significant boost in oil & gas production

EPCL suffers loss of Rs901mn in three months of 2024

Aurangzeb tries to ease concerns of S&P, Fitch

Read more stories