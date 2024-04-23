Brecorder Logo
Published 23 Apr, 2024

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 22, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 71,433.46
High:                      71,861.18
Low:                       70,882.45
Net Change:                   523.56
Volume (000):                360,536
Value (000):              22,972,734
Makt Cap (000)         2,282,919,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,945.20
NET CH                    (+) 333.20
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,948.40
NET CH                    (+) 133.62
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,895.55
NET CH                    (+) 127.96
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,682.10
NET CH                    (-) 103.54
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,567.00
NET CH                     (+) 83.90
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,852.73
NET CH                     (+) 87.19
------------------------------------
As on:               22- APRIL -2024
====================================

