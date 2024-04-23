Markets Print 2024-04-23
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 22, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 71,433.46
High: 71,861.18
Low: 70,882.45
Net Change: 523.56
Volume (000): 360,536
Value (000): 22,972,734
Makt Cap (000) 2,282,919,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,945.20
NET CH (+) 333.20
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,948.40
NET CH (+) 133.62
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,895.55
NET CH (+) 127.96
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,682.10
NET CH (-) 103.54
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,567.00
NET CH (+) 83.90
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,852.73
NET CH (+) 87.19
------------------------------------
As on: 22- APRIL -2024
====================================
