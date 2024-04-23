KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 22, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 71,433.46 High: 71,861.18 Low: 70,882.45 Net Change: 523.56 Volume (000): 360,536 Value (000): 22,972,734 Makt Cap (000) 2,282,919,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,945.20 NET CH (+) 333.20 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,948.40 NET CH (+) 133.62 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,895.55 NET CH (+) 127.96 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,682.10 NET CH (-) 103.54 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,567.00 NET CH (+) 83.90 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,852.73 NET CH (+) 87.19 ------------------------------------ As on: 22- APRIL -2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024