AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.94%)
DFML 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.31%)
DGKC 69.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.05%)
FCCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFBL 29.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
HBL 114.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
HUBC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
KOSM 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.59%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 132.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
PAEL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
PIAA 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.56%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
PPL 112.85 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.65%)
PRL 29.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.59%)
PTC 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.4%)
SEARL 57.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.16%)
SNGP 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.9%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.3%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 7,295 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 23,854 Decreased By -96 (-0.4%)
KSE100 70,290 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 23,171 Increased By 50.4 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 ends marginally lower, still above 70,000

BR Web Desk Published April 18, 2024 Updated April 18, 2024 06:41pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index closed marginally lower by 43 points, as investors chose to capitalise on gains during trading on Thursday.

Despite a positive start, the KSE-100 soon witnessed strong selling pressure that led to an intra-day low of 69,783.32.

However, some late-session buying helped the index regain the 70,000 level.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 70,290.12, down by 43.20 points or 0.06%.

On Wednesday, the KSE-100 had closed lower by 150.34 points as investors resorted to booking profits.

In a key development, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said he does not see a need for a significant devaluation of the Pakistani rupee as part of the negotiation for a new multi-billion-dollar programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The finance minister is currently in Washington attending the World Bank-IMF Spring meetings being held from April 15 to 20.

He also had a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu alongside other US officials.

“The emphasis during the meeting was on upgrading economic partnerships, with special emphasis on alternate energy, agriculture, climate resilience, and tech industry,” read a statement released by the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee remained largely stable, depreciating 0.01% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday. At close, the local unit settled at 278.44, a loss of Re0.04 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan.

Volume on the all-share index slightly decreased to 440.31 million from 442.1 million a session ago.

However, the value of shares increased to Rs24.36 billion from Rs16.03 billion in the previous session.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 32.24 million shares, followed by K-Electric Ltd with 29.88 million shares, and Pak Refinery with 28.45 million shares.

Shares of 359 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 166 registered an increase, 174 recorded a fall, while 19 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE Pakistan stocks KSE-100 index Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited kse-100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 ends marginally lower, still above 70,000

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

In joint session, President Zardari urges end to ‘polarisation’

Aurangzeb meets Donald Lu, other US officials

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs755mn in penalties on 8 banks, 1 EC

Gold retreats, falls Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan

Oil extends losses on easing Middle East tension, demand concerns

Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 65% in 1QCY24

Pakistan’s power generation falls over 8% year-on-year

MARI successfully drills another appraisal well in Sindh

Read more stories