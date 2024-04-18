AIRLINK 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
DFML 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
DGKC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.75%)
FFL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
HBL 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.65%)
HUBC 129.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.28%)
KOSM 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.51%)
OGDC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.07%)
PAEL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
PIAA 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
PPL 112.83 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.63%)
PRL 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
PTC 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.36%)
SNGP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.47%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.86%)
TRG 69.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.96%)
BR100 7,312 Increased By 7.8 (0.11%)
BR30 24,038 Increased By 87.3 (0.36%)
KSE100 70,452 Increased By 118.2 (0.17%)
KSE30 23,160 Increased By 39.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets MARI (Mari Petroleum Company Limited) 2,645.00 Increased By ▲ 1.11%

MARI successfully drills another appraisal well in Sindh

BR Web Desk Published 18 Apr, 2024 10:53am

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), one of Pakistan’s largest energy and exploration companies, has successfully drilled and tested another appraisal well in the Mari Ghazij formation located in Mari Development and Production Lease (D&PL), Sindh.

The company, which is an operator of Mari D&PL with 100% working interest, shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“MARI has successfully drilled and tested the third appraisal well in the Ghazij formation in the Mari D&PL,” read the notice.

“The well was spudded in on February 15,2024, and drilled down to a depth of 1,483 meters. The post-acid gas flow rate from the well was 10.5 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) with a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 490 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 64/64-inch choke size,” MARI said.

The company informed that the well shall be put on production in due course after completion of requisite regulatory formalities.

“The company is also preparing a field development plan for submission to relevant regulatory authority for approval,” it added.

“We estimate the additional gas flow to have an annualised earnings impact of Rs16.98/share on MARI,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL), a brokerage house, in a note.

Earlier this year, MARI successfully drilled and tested appraisal well at Mari Ghazij-l.

Last year in November, the company successfully commenced gas production from its appraisal well Mari Ghazij-l.

By operating the country’s largest gas reservoir at Mari Gas Field, Daharki, Sindh, MARI is the second largest producer of natural gas in the country.

The company is an integrated oil and gas exploration and production company and around 70% exploration success rate, which is much higher than industry averages of around 33% national and 14% international.

MARI’s key customers include fertilizer manufacturers, power generation companies, gas distribution companies; and refineries.

PSX mari Mari Petroleum Company Limited oil and gas sector Mari Gas Field PSX notice oil discovery PSX stocks oil and gas discovery hydocarbon reserves Mari D&PL Ghazij formation

Comments

200 characters

MARI successfully drills another appraisal well in Sindh

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

Demand & supply side: More work needs to be done: IMF official

Aurangzeb meets Donald Lu, other US officials

Global financial leaders vow support for Pakistan

World Bank concerned over delay in EDEIP completion for 3 Discos

Oil stabilises after sharp drop on demand concerns, easing of Middle East tension

UAE reels for a third day after record-breaking storm

FCA: CPPA-G plans to ‘extract’ Rs23bn from consumers

‘Kindly refrain from emailing Mr. Porter and Ms. Kozack...,’ IMF tells BR

SAB to link surplus sugar export to price stability in country

Read more stories