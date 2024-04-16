Gold hits another all-time high, is now near Rs250,000 per tola in Pakistan

Gold rate in Pakistan hit a fresh high on Tuesday as the yellow metal advanced with its safe-haven appeal amid escalating geopolitical tensions. In Pakistan, the gold price per tola reached a record high of Rs249,700 after a single-day gain of Rs2,400.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs214,077 after an increase of Rs2,057, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola increased by Rs800 in Pakistan.

Globally, gold prices ticked up on Tuesday, not too far away from a record high hit last week, as concerns about rising geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel propped up demand for the safe-haven metal.

The international rate of gold on Tuesday was set at $2,391 per ounce (with a premium of $20), after a gain of $20 in the international market, APGJSA said.

It may be noted that gold price per tola in Pakistan hit its previous all-time high of Rs247,600 on April 9 amid record increase in the international rate.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,650 per tola.