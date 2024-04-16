AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 69.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.3%)
FCCL 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.65%)
FFBL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.82%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.23%)
HUBC 130.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.6%)
MLCF 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.48%)
OGDC 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 113.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.24%)
SEARL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.65%)
SNGP 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
TRG 69.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 7,312 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.17%)
BR30 24,105 Increased By 47 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,484 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 23,203 Increased By 11.5 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hits another all-time high, is now near Rs250,000 per tola in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published April 16, 2024 Updated April 16, 2024 02:42pm

Gold rate in Pakistan hit a fresh high on Tuesday as the yellow metal advanced with its safe-haven appeal amid escalating geopolitical tensions. In Pakistan, the gold price per tola reached a record high of Rs249,700 after a single-day gain of Rs2,400.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs214,077 after an increase of Rs2,057, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola increased by Rs800 in Pakistan.

Globally, gold prices ticked up on Tuesday, not too far away from a record high hit last week, as concerns about rising geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel propped up demand for the safe-haven metal.

The international rate of gold on Tuesday was set at $2,391 per ounce (with a premium of $20), after a gain of $20 in the international market, APGJSA said.

It may be noted that gold price per tola in Pakistan hit its previous all-time high of Rs247,600 on April 9 amid record increase in the international rate.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,650 per tola.

Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market Spot gold gold price gold rates Gold trade gold rate gold markets Gold spot rates gold prices in Pakistan gold spot rate gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold hits another all-time high, is now near Rs250,000 per tola in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz stresses need to fast-track first phase of Saudi investments

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

KSE-100 sees resistance at 71,000, still up 0.28%

Aurangzeb explains why Pakistan needs larger, longer IMF programme

Attock Cement completes expansion of production capacity by 1.28mn tons

Faizabad sit-in: commission clears Faiz Hameed

Oil slips as concern eases about Middle East supply risk

Global lender recommends tax policy reforms

World Bank quantifies Pakistan’s financing needs

Read more stories