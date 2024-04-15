Gold price per tola increases Rs800 in Pakistan

Brecorder Logo
Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Monday in line with an increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs247,300 per tola after a gain of Rs800 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs212,020 after an increase of Rs1,686, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan decreased by Rs1,100 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Monday was set at $2,371 per ounce, after a gain of $8 in the international market, APGJSA said.

It may be noted that gold price per tola in Pakistan hit all-time high of Rs247,600 on April 9 amid record increase in the international rate.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,650 per tola on Monday.

