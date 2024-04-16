AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 69.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.3%)
FCCL 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.65%)
FFBL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.82%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.23%)
HUBC 130.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.6%)
MLCF 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.48%)
OGDC 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 113.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.24%)
SEARL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.65%)
SNGP 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
TRG 69.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 7,312 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.17%)
BR30 24,105 Increased By 47 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,484 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 23,203 Increased By 11.5 (0.05%)
Markets

KSE-100 sees resistance at 71,000, still up 0.28%

  • Index retreats after testing 71,000-point barrier in the early part of trading
BR Web Desk Published 16 Apr, 2024 02:46pm

Bulls continued to make inroads at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 71,000 level for the first time in its history on Tuesday.

However, it retreated soon after it hit a high of 71,092.61.

At around 2:45pm, the index was hovering at 70,742.95, still an increase of 198.37 points or 0.28%.

Early-session buying was witnessed in index-heavy sectors including commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, and power generation, with stocks of OGDC, PPL, SNGPL and HBL trading in the green.

In a key development, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told AFP on Monday that Pakistan has initiated discussions with the IMF over a new multi-billion dollar loan agreement to support its economic reform programme.

Moreover, a high-level Saudi delegation, led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, arrived on a two-day visit to Pakistan on Monday.

A high government official said the visit was primarily focused on economic cooperation between the two countries, particularly the ongoing and some new projects under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

However, he said that no MoU was expected to be signed at that stage and the discussions would be held on a technical level which would be followed by the signing of several MoUs at the leadership level later during the Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to the country.

On Monday, the KSE-100 Index had closed the trading session in the green amid a buying spree in the second half to settle at then record high of 70,544.58, up by 229.86 points or 0.33%.

Internationally, Asian stocks fell and oil prices climbed Tuesday on growing fears of a wider war in the Middle East after Israel’s army chief vowed a response to Iran’s unprecedented attack on his country at the weekend.

The selling came after Wall Street’s three main indexes tanked in response to forecast-beating US retail sales data that reinforced the view that the world’s top economy remained in rude health and further dented hopes for interest rate cuts this year.

Traders were also digesting a mixed bag of figures showing Chinese growth easily beat expectations in the first three months of the year but retail sales and industrial production came in well below par.

All eyes are on the Middle East after Tehran fired hundreds of missiles and drones at its regional enemy, saying the attack was retaliation for an April 1 strike on the consular annex of its Damascus embassy that killed seven Revolutionary Guards including two generals.

This is an intra-day update

asian stocks Stock markets PSX KSE 100 KSE100 Pakistan’s Economy KSE-100 index KSE 100 companies Pakistan Stock Market Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb

