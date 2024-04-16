AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
Rupee records further decline against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.29 against the US dollar in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published April 16, 2024 Updated April 16, 2024 04:52pm

The Pakistani rupee sustained further losses, depreciating 0.06% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the local unit settled at 278.29, a loss of Re0.17 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Monday, the rupee had registered a marginal decline to settle at 278.12 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

Internationally, the US dollar stood just off its highest since early November against a handful of peer currencies on Tuesday, raising intervention worries as the yen languished at its lowest level since 1990 following hotter-than-expected US retail sales.

In the US, retail sales rose 0.7% last month, compared with the 0.3% rise that economists polled by Reuters had forecast.

Data for February was also revised higher to show sales rebounding 0.9%, which was the largest gain in just over a year, instead of the previously reported 0.6%.

The latest data has raised more questions about when the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates, following robust employment gains in March and a pick-up in consumer inflation.

Markets are now pricing in a 41% chance of the Fed cutting rates in July, compared with around 50% before the data, according to CME FedWatch tool.

The US dollar index touched 106.27, the highest since Nov. 2, after the data. It last hovered around 106.23.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged lower on Tuesday as easing concern about supply risks and a rapidly escalating conflict after Iran’s weekend attack on Israel offset data showing China’s economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter.

Also weighing was stronger-than-expected US retail sales for March that further reinforced expectations the US Federal Reserve is unlikely to rush to cut interest rates, a scenario that dampens the prospects for oil demand.

Brent futures for June delivery fell 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $89.84 a barrel by 0935 GMT. US crude for May slipped 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $85.21.

