Karachi could be hit by thunderstorm on Wednesday: PMD

Karachi, which experienced rains on April 14, is expected to once again be hit by rain-wind/thunderstorm from April 17 till April 19, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a notification on Monday.

“Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar from 17th (night) to 19th April (morning),” the PMD said.

The PMD also said another strong westerly wave is likely to enter western parts on Tuesday night and could grip most parts of Balochistan on Wednesday as well as extend to upper parts on Thursday.

Rain expected in major cities including Karachi, Lahore from Saturday

It warned of flash flooding in some areas of Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Balochistan’s Pasni in Gwadar on Sunday.

The rainwater entered houses and shops, driving people out of their shelters.

According to the Met Office, 89.1 millimeters rain was recorded in Pasni during the continuous rain of four hours.

Moreover, at least four people were killed while seven other were injured in rain-related incidents in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

As per PDMA, the dead included three children, while three women, three men, and a child were injured in these incidents whereas nearly 15 houses were damaged.

It further said that out of a total 15 houses, 13 were partially damaged while two were completely destroyed.