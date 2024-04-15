Rain-related incidents in KP: Four killed, seven injured; 15 houses damaged: PDMA

PESHAWAR: At least four people were killed while seven other were injured in rain-related incidents in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the last 24 hours, according to Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued on Sunday, showed that the dead included three children, while three women, three men, and a child were injured in these incidents whereas nearly 15 houses were damaged. It further said that out of a total 15 houses, 13 were partially damaged while two were completely destroyed.

The report informed that the incidents of walls and roofs collapse were reported from upper areas of KP namely Upper Dir, Lower Chitral, Swat and Buner. Two more children die in rain-related incident in Swat when the roof of their house caved in at Pashtonai area of Swat on Sunday.

Police said that the bodies of the deceased, who were aged between 10 and 15 years, had been shifted to Matta Hospital.

Also on Sunday, several roads in Lower Chitral were washed away by raging rainwater due to persistent rain in the mountainous region. On the other hand, dozens of tourists were left stranded after landslides at several places on Kailash Road led to closure of the road to traffic.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has ordered the concerned district administrations to provide relief items to the affected families immediately and also ensure the treatment of those injured on a priority basis.

The Authority has said it has already distributed relief goods to the affected families. As many as 200 tents have been dispatched to Lower Chitral for the rain victims, it has said, adding that roads, which were closed in the area due to landslides following heavy rains, have now been opened for traffic.

PDMA has said that it is in contact with all district administrations and other concerned departments in order to ensure the provision of aid to the affected areas. Informing the people that its emergency operation center is functional round the clock, the PDMA has asked the people to contact its helpline number 1700 in case of an emergency.

