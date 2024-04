GWADAR: Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Balochistan’s Pasni in Gwadar on Sunday, bringing life to a halt as water completely submerged roads, streets and houses.

The rainwater entered houses and shops, driving people out of their shelters. Videos showed the entire coastal town heavily inundated with rainwater gushing down on the roads.

According to MET Office, 89.1 millimeters rain was recorded in Pasni during the continuous rain of four hours.