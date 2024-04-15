KSE-100 recovers after early selling pressure

The KSE-100 recovered after the market saw early-session selling pressure post-Eid holidays with the benchmark index reversing direction from nearly a 350-point loss on Monday.

At 11am, the benchmark index was hovering at 70,296.85, a decrease of just 17.86 points. It earlier hit a intra-day low of 69,914.10.

Market experts attributed the early session decline to escalating tension on the global front amid Iran’s retaliatory strikes on Israel.

“Global scenario seen driving pressure at the bourse,” Sana Tawfik, analyst at brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“Otherwise, on the domestic front, positive developments have held during the past week.”

In a key development, Pakistan’s economic team led by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb left for Washington on Sunday to hold talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new bailout programme.

Talks between Pakistan and the IMF are scheduled for this week in Washington, wherein the government team will request the Fund for approval of a new loan programme. The main ministerial meetings and events will be held from April 17-19.

Globally, Asian shares slumped and gold prices rose on Monday as risk sentiment took a hit after Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel stoked fears of a wider regional conflict and kept traders on edge.

The dollar scaled a fresh 34-year high against the yen on growing expectations that sticky inflationary pressures in the United States will keep rates there higher for longer.

Markets in Asia began the week on a cautious footing.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7% after Iran had, late on Saturday, launched explosive drones and missiles at Israel in retaliation for a suspected Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria on April 1.

That marked Iran’s first direct attack on Israeli territory.

This is an intra-day update