IMF: economic team leaves for Washington

Recorder Report Published 15 Apr, 2024 03:56am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s economic team led by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb left for Washington on Sunday to hold talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new bailout programme.

Talks between Pakistan and the IMF are scheduled for this week in Washington, wherein the government team will request the Fund for approval of a new loan programme.

The main ministerial meetings and events will be held from April 17-19. Finance Minister and his team’s schedule also include bilateral meetings with the heads of the IMF and the World Bank, as well as, other senior officials of various international financial institutions. He and his team will also hold bilateral meetings with the finance ministers of the friendly countries including China, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Turkiye, attending the annual event.

Economic indicators, other related matters: IMF team takes stock

In a recent press conference, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb had stated that the government will hold a meeting with the IMF in Washington to discuss the features of the new bailout programme. He said that the government plans to enter a major programme with the IMF which will ensure microeconomic stability.

